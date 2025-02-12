MaxCyte Enters Strategic License Agreement with TG Therapeutics for Cell-Based Therapy Development

MaxCyte enters a strategic licensing agreement with TG Therapeutics for Flow Electroporation® technology to advance cell-based therapies.

MaxCyte, Inc. announced a strategic platform license agreement with TG Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for B-cell diseases. Under this agreement, TG Therapeutics gains non-exclusive rights to utilize MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform for research, clinical, and commercial purposes. In exchange, MaxCyte will receive annual licensing fees and revenue from related programs. TG Therapeutics has also acquired rights to a CD19 CAR T cell therapy, azer-cel, for autoimmune diseases, and has received FDA clearance to begin a Phase 1 trial for its use in progressive multiple sclerosis in 2025. MaxCyte's technology is crucial for manufacturing allogeneic T cell immunotherapies, and the company aims to support the development of azer-cel to expand its therapeutic applications.

MaxCyte has entered into a strategic platform license agreement with TG Therapeutics, providing significant business opportunities and revenue potential through licensing fees and program-related revenues.

The partnership leverages MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform, indicating industry validation and effectiveness of their cell-engineering technologies in advancing novel therapeutic treatments.

TG Therapeutics' FDA clearance for the azer-cel IND application showcases the potential clinical impact and advancements that can arise from the collaboration, enhancing MaxCyte's visibility in the growing cell therapy market.

MaxCyte's reliance on licensing agreements, like the one with TG Therapeutics, raises concerns about the company's ability to generate revenue independently from its platform technologies.

The press release emphasizes a partnership with TG Therapeutics, highlighting their success; however, it may overshadow MaxCyte's own recent developments or achievements, creating a perception of dependency on external partnerships for growth.

The language surrounding forward-looking statements may lead to uncertainty regarding MaxCyte's future financial performance, as it cautions investors against undue reliance on such statements.

What is the strategic partnership between MaxCyte and TG Therapeutics?

MaxCyte has entered a strategic platform license with TG Therapeutics for the use of its Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.

How will MaxCyte benefit from the partnership with TG Therapeutics?

MaxCyte will receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue as part of the agreement with TG Therapeutics.

What technology is MaxCyte providing TG Therapeutics?

MaxCyte is providing its Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform for use in B-cell disease therapies.

What is azer-cel and its significance in this announcement?

Azer-cel is an investigational CAR T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, for which TG Therapeutics has obtained global rights.

When is the Phase 1 trial for azer-cel expected to start?

The Phase 1 trial for azer-cel is targeting commencement in 2025, pending FDA clearance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MaxCyte, Inc.



, (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, today announced they are entering into a strategic platform license (SPL) with



TG Therapeutics



, a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases.





Under the terms of the agreement, TG Therapeutics obtains non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation



®



technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.





TG Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences, Inc. and acquired a worldwide license to Precision’s Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel), an investigational allogeneic or “off the shelf” CD19 CAR T cell therapy program for autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications. TG received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for azer-cel in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and is targeting commencement of a Phase 1 trial in 2025.





“By leveraging our commercially validated cell-engineering platform and optimized T cell manufacturing workflow, TG Therapeutics is advancing toward their Phase 1 clinical trial for the application of azer-cel in progressive forms of MS,” said



Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte



. “Our technology has been integral to the manufacturing of allogeneic T cell immunotherapies and was efficiently transferred from Precision BioSciences when TG Therapeutics obtained



global rights for azer-cel



for autoimmune diseases in January 2024. With our new partnership, we will continue to support the development of azer-cel to expand the application to autoimmune diseases.”





MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically and commercially validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency and cell viability, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.







About MaxCyte







At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 25 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation





®





technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at



maxcyte.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







About TG Therapeutics







TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI



®



(ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval by the European Commission (EC) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features in Europe and the United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit



tgtherapeutics.com





,



and follow us on



X



(formerly Twitter) and on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.





Risks and uncertainties related to our business are described in greater detail in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2024, as well as in discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024. These documents are available through the Investor Menu, Financials section, under “SEC Filings” on the Investors page of our website at



http://investors.maxcyte.com



. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of such press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.



