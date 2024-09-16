MaxCyte In Deal With Kamau Therapeutics To Boost Cell Therapy Development For Genetic Diseases

(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc., (MXCT, MXCT.L), a cell-engineering focused company, Monday announced that it has entered into a strategic platform license or SPL agreement with Kamau Therapeutics, a clinical-stage stem cell therapy gene correction company, aiming to accelerate the development of cell therapies for genetic diseases.

Under the deal terms, Kamau obtains non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform to support its homology-directed repair or HDR novel gene correction technology

In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

Kamau is harnessing high efficiency targeted gene integration to develop a new class of therapies with the aim to cure a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases, such as sickle cell disease or SCD. The company's platform, which is founded on HDR editing, builds on first generation CRISPR-Cas9 technology by not only cutting DNA but providing a template to repair DNA.

HDR now forms the basis for Kamau's lead investigational program, nula-cel, which is in clinical development for SCD.

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically and commercially validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering.

Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte, said, "By partnering with us, Kamau gains access to our commercially validated Flow Electroporation technology as well as technical, regulatory and scientific support. This enables them to optimize their clinical manufacturing process, mitigate risks and expedite the progression of their lead product candidate through clinical phases to deliver this potential cure to patients living with SCD."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.