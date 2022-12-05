MaxCyte, Curamys In Strategic Platform License Deal

(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc., (MXCT), a firm focused on cell-engineering, said on Monday that it has inked a strategic platform license or SPL with Curamys, a South Korean biotechnology company.

Financial terms of the SPL are not known.

According to the deal, Curamys gets non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.

Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte, said: "A recent report estimates that there are more than 10,000 distinct rare diseases affecting 400 million people around the world. Many of these diseases, like ALS and DMD, have few or no treatments. We are honored to support Curamys' efforts to develop its cell-fusion technology for novel cell-based treatments that provide hope and new options to patients and their families."

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument portfolio is an electroporation technology for complex cell engineering that provides high-end performance to enable biological and cellular therapeutics.

Curamys is MaxCyte's 18th SPL overall, which generate pre-commercial milestone revenue and the vast majority of which include post-commercial revenue.

