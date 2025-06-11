MaxCyte and Ori Biotech Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cell Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency

MaxCyte and Ori Biotech announce collaboration to enhance efficiency in cell therapy manufacturing using innovative technologies.

MaxCyte, Inc. and Oribiotech Ltd. have announced a strategic collaboration to improve efficiency and scalability in cell therapy manufacturing. This partnership will integrate MaxCyte's ExPERT™ platform and Flow Electroporation® technology, which is used in numerous clinical programs, with Ori's IRO® manufacturing platform. The collaboration aims to enhance the yield of MaxCyte-engineered T cells and streamline production timelines as they evaluate the CRISPR knock-in of CD19 CAR expression in activated T cells. Both companies are committed to leveraging their technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies, ultimately benefiting patients by enhancing the speed and reliability of treatment availability.

Potential Positives

Strategic collaboration with Ori Biotech aims to enhance efficiency, scalability, and productivity in cell therapy manufacturing, potentially improving the overall outcome and commercialization of cell therapies.

The partnership combines MaxCyte's ExPERT™ platform and proven Flow Electroporation® technology with Ori's next-generation manufacturing platform, IRO®, providing a comprehensive toolkit for therapeutic developers.

This collaboration is expected to streamline manufacturing timelines and improve yields of gene-edited T cells, thereby accelerating the availability of transformative treatments for patients.

The two companies share a commitment to innovation and collaboration, aiming to raise manufacturing standards which may lead to increased access to next-generation cell therapies globally.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the actual benefits and outcomes of the collaboration, which could lead to investor skepticism.

Potential concerns regarding dependency on partner technology (Ori's IRO platform) could imply risks to MaxCyte's operational capabilities and manufacturing processes.

The mention of risks and uncertainties related to the business in the forward-looking statements section suggests a lack of guaranteed future performance, which might deter potential investors or partners.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the MaxCyte and Ori Biotech collaboration?

The collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and scalability in cell therapy manufacturing using innovative technologies.

How do MaxCyte's technologies benefit cell therapy development?

MaxCyte’s technologies provide flexibility and efficiency in transfecting cells, crucial for successful cell therapy development.

What specific technology will be evaluated in this partnership?

The partnership will evaluate how Ori’s IRO platform optimizes the yield of MaxCyte-engineered primary T cells.

How will this collaboration impact patient access to therapies?

The collaboration aims to accelerate the availability of transformative cell therapies, making them more accessible to patients globally.

What is Ori Biotech's mission in cell therapy?

Ori Biotech's mission is to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies through advanced manufacturing technology.

Full Release



ROCKVILLE, Md. and LONDON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, and



Oribiotech Ltd.



(Ori), a leader in advanced cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing efficiency, scalability, and productivity in cell therapy manufacturing.





This collaboration combines the MaxCyte ExPERT™ platform and proven Flow Electroporation



®



technology, widely recognized for its efficient and scalable transfection capabilities, utilized in over 19 active clinical and commercial programs, with Ori’s innovative next-generation cell therapy manufacturing platform, IRO



®



(ee-RO). The collaboration will specifically evaluate how the IRO platform can optimize the yield and streamline the manufacturing timelines of MaxCyte-engineered primary T cells compared to traditional post-electroporation cell expansion processes. As a key component of this joint effort, Ori and MaxCyte have selected CD19 CAR expression via CRISPR knock-in in activated T cells as the test system for initial evaluation.





MaxCyte’s technology offers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in transfecting cells at clinical scale, seamlessly integrating with diverse upstream and downstream processes within cell therapy workflows. The IRO platform complements this by introducing automated fluid handling, customizable mixing, and the OriConnect



®



tubeless sterile connection system, enhancing cell culture efficiency and scalability. Together, these complementary technologies provide therapy developers with a powerful toolkit to achieve clinically relevant quantities of gene-edited T cells more rapidly and efficiently.





Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with the team at Ori Biotech, combining our respective strengths and innovative technologies to significantly enhance manufacturing processes. This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling therapy developers to more effectively address the evolving demands of cell therapy manufacturing, ultimately accelerating the availability of transformative treatments for patients.”









“Our partnership with MaxCyte is another example of Ori’s dedication to providing flexible and scalable solutions that address critical challenges in cell and gene therapy manufacturing,” said Jason C. Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech. “By integrating modular, best-of-breed technologies, we’re raising the standard of manufacturing by enhancing commercial viability. Ultimately, this collaboration helps bring cell therapies to patients faster, more reliably, and at greater scale.”





Through their shared commitment to innovation and industry collaboration, MaxCyte and Ori Biotech are enabling developers of advanced therapies to adopt integrated, best-of-breed solutions, accelerating the path from research to commercialization and making next-generation treatments more accessible to patients globally.







About MaxCyte







At MaxCyte



®



, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation



®



technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at



maxcyte.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







About Ori Biotech









Ori Biotech



is a London and Philadelphia-based manufacturing technology company on a mission to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. IRO



®



, Ori’s next-generation manufacturing platform automates better biology, accelerates product development and enables therapy developers to scale their products’ clinical and commercial impact by seamlessly transitioning from R&D to GMP on one platform. The promise of the innovative Ori platform is to automate cell therapy manufacturing, increasing throughput, improving quality and decreasing costs by combining proprietary hardware, consumables, software, data and analytics. For news and updates, visit



oribiotech.com/news-insights.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, outcomes, and impact of the collaboration between MaxCyte and Ori Biotech; the potential for improving clinical success and commercial viability through new manufacturing standards; and the intention to accelerate development timelines, increase access to next-generation cell therapies, and deliver transformative treatments to patients globally.









These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which MaxCyte operates, as well as management’s current beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “aims,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond the control of the companies involved. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including changes in market conditions, technological advancements, regulatory developments, and the success of ongoing research and evaluation efforts.









Risks and uncertainties related to our business are described in greater detail in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2025, as well as in discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 8, 2025. These documents are available through the Investor Menu, Financials section, under “SEC Filings” on the Investors page of our website at



http://investors.maxcyte.com



.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, MaxCyte does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release.







