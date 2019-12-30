Maxar Technologies to sell its robotics business for C$1 billion

US Markets

U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc said on Monday it would sell its space robotics business to a consortium led by Northern Private Capital for C$1 billion ($765.23 million).

The sale of the business, called MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDA), will include all of MDA's Canadian operations.

($1 = 1.3068 Canadian dollars)

