Maxar Technologies to sell its robotics business for C$1 billion

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N said on Monday it would sell its space robotics business to a consortium led by Northern Private Capital for C$1 billion ($765.23 million).

The sale of the business, called MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDA), will include all of MDA's Canadian operations.

($1 = 1.3068 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

