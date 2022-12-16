Markets
MAXR

Maxar Technologies To Be Bought By Advent For Around $6.4 Bln Cash; Stock More Than Doubles

December 16, 2022 — 07:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), a space technology firm, said on Friday that it has entered into a definitive deal to be acquired by Advent International, a private equity investor, for around $6.4 billion in cash.

According to the deal, expected to be closed mid-2023, Advent has agreed to buy all shares of Maxar for $53 per share in cash. This is a premium of around 129 percent over Maxar's closing share price of $23.10 on December 15.

Post transaction, Maxar will remain a U.S.-controlled and operated company.

General Howell M. Estes, III (USAF Retired), Chair of Maxar's Board, said: "This transaction delivers immediate and certain value to our stockholders at a substantial premium…"

Advent has arranged debt and equity financing commitments to finance the acquisition.

Funds advised by Advent have committed an aggregate equity contribution of $3.1 billion. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation is also providing a minority equity investment through a total equity contribution equal to $1 billion.

The agreement includes a 60-day "go-shop" period expiring on February 14, 2023.

MAXR is trading up by 122.29 percent at $51.35 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

