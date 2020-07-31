Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.79, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite company had lost 2.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MAXR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. On that day, MAXR is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 187.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $428 million, down 12.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.91 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion, which would represent changes of +9.05% and -10.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MAXR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.