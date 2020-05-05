Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $10.76, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite company had gained 5.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

MAXR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MAXR to post earnings of -$0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $420 million, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

MAXR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.25 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -54.76% and -22.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 135.51% lower within the past month. MAXR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

