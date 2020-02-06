Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $16.30, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the satellite company had lost 14.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.24% in that time.

MAXR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 88.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $435.29 million, down 12.24% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.63% lower within the past month. MAXR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAXR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.