Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $20.31, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite company had gained 50.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MAXR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 99.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $435.29 million, down 12.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.63% lower. MAXR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAXR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.