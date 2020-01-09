Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $18.86, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the satellite company had gained 79.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

MAXR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MAXR to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $470.27 million, down 5.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.09% lower. MAXR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.