Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.39, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the satellite company had gained 26.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.5%.

MAXR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 212.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.91 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion, which would represent changes of +9.05% and -10.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MAXR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.