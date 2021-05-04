Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.38, changing hands as low as $30.18 per share. Maxar Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAXR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.65 per share, with $58.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.09.

