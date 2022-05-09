Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.89, changing hands as low as $29.64 per share. Maxar Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAXR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.92 per share, with $42.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.