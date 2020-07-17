Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.29, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite company had gained 7.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MAXR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 212.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.91 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.05% and -10.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.