Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $18.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the satellite company had lost 5.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.97%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MAXR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 88.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $435.29 million, down 12.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MAXR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.