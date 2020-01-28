Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $18.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the satellite company had gained 11.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MAXR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MAXR is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 99.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $435.29 million, down 12.24% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.63% lower. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

