Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed the most recent trading day at $20.16, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the satellite company had gained 56.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.72% in that time.

MAXR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 99.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $435.29 million, down 12.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.29% lower. MAXR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

