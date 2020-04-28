Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.85, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the satellite company had gained 6.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 13.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.35%.

MAXR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.25 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -54.76% and -22.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 135.51% lower. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

