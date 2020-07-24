Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) closed at $16.12, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the satellite company had lost 12.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MAXR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MAXR to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 187.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $428 million, down 12.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.91 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.05% and -10.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MAXR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAXR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.