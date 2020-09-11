Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.09, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAXR was $23.09, representing a -17.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.12 and a 239.56% increase over the 52 week low of $6.80.

MAXR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). MAXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports MAXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 276.67%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAXR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE)

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYC with an increase of 31.82% over the last 100 days. ROKT has the highest percent weighting of MAXR at 6.31%.

