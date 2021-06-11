Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MAXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.82, the dividend yield is .11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAXR was $35.82, representing a -39.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.75 and a 161.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.70.

MAXR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). MAXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MAXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.13%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAXR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (MAXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROKT with an increase of 7.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAXR at 4.48%.

