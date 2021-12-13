Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MAXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.61, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAXR was $28.61, representing a -51.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.75 and a 12.59% increase over the 52 week low of $25.41.

MAXR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). MAXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports MAXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.07%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the maxr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

