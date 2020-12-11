Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MAXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.63, the dividend yield is .12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAXR was $34.63, representing a 0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.31 and a 382.31% increase over the 52 week low of $7.18.

MAXR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). MAXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MAXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 267.14%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAXR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE)

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 30.24% over the last 100 days. ROKT has the highest percent weighting of MAXR at 7.21%.

