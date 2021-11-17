Markets
MAXR

Maxar Technologies Continues To Gain

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade continuing an uptrend since Tuesday. There have been no stock-specific news today that could push the stock higher

The Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure company shares are currently at $33.58, up 9.48 percent from the previous close of $30.67 on a volume of 815,472. The shares have traded in a range of $25.41-$58.75 on average volume of 758,133.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAXR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular