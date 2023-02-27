Maxar Technologies Awarded U.S. Army's One World Terrain Contract

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR, MAXR.TO) said Monday that it was awarded Phase 3b of the U.S. Army's One World Terrain prototype Other Transaction Agreement contract.

The One World Terrain program delivers 3D global terrain capability and associated information services that support a fully accessible virtual representation of the physical Earth through the Army network.

The One World Terrain is a key component of the Army's Synthetic Training Environment, which provides a realistic, common and automatically generated global geospatial dataset for simulation, mission command and intelligence systems to conduct collective training, mission rehearsal and mission execution at the point of need.

The original One World Terrain contract was awarded in June 2019 to Vricon, which was acquired by Maxar in July 2020.

