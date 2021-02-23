Maxar (MAXR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 50%.



This Westminster, CO-based earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions provider is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year. The performance was primarily driven by strong demand from customers who rely on Maxar for national security and commercial missions. The company’s long-term strategy hinges on sustained revenue, profit and cash flow growth.



During the fourth quarter, Maxar was selected by the U.S. Space Force to develop prototype mission data processing applications for the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Mission Data Processing program. The company extended a contract with its longtime partner, Esri to continue licensing data for the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s top line.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $458 million, indicating growth of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 7 cents, which suggests an improvement of 111.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Maxar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Maxar’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -618.18% as the former is pegged at a loss of 38 cents and the latter at earnings of 7 cents.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Maxar Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Maxar currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

