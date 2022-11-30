Maxar (MAXR) to Build Two Geostationary Satellites for SiriusXM

Maxar Technologies MAXR will be building two new geostationary communications satellites - SXM-11 and SXM-12 for SiriusXM SIRI per a new agreement between the two companies.

Maxar and SiriusXM have partnered on numerous occasions since 2000. The delivery of SXM-11 and -12 will take the total number of spacecrafts built by Maxar for SiriusXM to 13. In 2021, Maxar entered into an agreement to develop SXM-9 and -10 satellites for SiriusXM.

The Maxar 1300-class platform will be used to construct the SXM-11 and SXM-12 digital audio radio satellites at the company's manufacturing facilities in California.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Maxar Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

The combination of SXM-11 and -12 with SXM-9 and -10 will enable SiriusXM to expand the company’s audio entertainment content and improve service offerings for its subscribers.

Currently, more than 150 SiriusXM-equipped million automobiles depend on the company’s exclusive satellite network - 360L platform. The company combines SiriusXM with 360L to provide its users in the United States and Canada with improved connectivity.

Maxar is a space technology firm providing satellite imagery and expert intelligence services, along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security.

The company continues to expand its partnership with large defense companies to boost its Space Infrastructure segment. Also, increasing contract wins from the U.S. Department of Defense, National Reconnaissance Office and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency are major tailwinds.

Recently, Maxar announced that it is developing XXIV satellite or “JUPITER 3” for EchoStar Corporation. JUPITER 3 will almost double the size of the Hughes JUPITER fleet over North and South America by delivering more than 500 Gbps of high-throughput satellite capacity.

In September, the company announced that it was awarded a $44 million Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery or G-EGD program.

Also, the company’s worldview legion plan is expected to boost satellite launches and provide a long-term revenue stream.

However, the company has tweaked its revenue guidance for 2022 mainly due to weakness in the Earth Intelligence segment. Maxar now expects revenues in the range of $1,755-$1,805 million compared with the earlier guided range of $1,805-$1,855 million.

At present, Maxar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 12.3% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 9.6% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Plexus PLXS each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have jumped 7.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plexus 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share, rising 8.9% in the past 60 days.

Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 17.5%. Shares of PLXS have gained 25.9% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.