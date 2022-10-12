Maxar (MAXR) Teams Up With Astra for Spacecraft Engines

Maxar MAXR and Astra Space Operations recently inked an agreement whereby Astra will be supplying Astra Spacecraft Engines for use in Maxar’s low Earth orbit (LEO) spacecrafts.

The delivery is expected to commence in 2023. However, the financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Maxar’s LEO spacecraft aids several global coverage missions, including Earth communications and observations and national security.

Alameda-C.A.-based Astra is a pureplay space company that provides one of the “lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services.” Astra Spacecraft Engines are flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites.

Maxar is a space technology firm, providing satellite imagery and expert intelligence services along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security.

There is significant potential for growth among the three key components of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. Global security threats, surging defense budgets, increasing demand for high-quality imagery and value-added services, as well as focus on space as an investment boost its prospects.

Over the past few months, the company has won a number of notable awards from customers, including the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Army, several key U.S. allies and a number of leading technology companies.

In September 2022, Maxar announced that it was awarded a $44 million Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery or G-EGD program.

Prior to that, Maxar won a contract from L3Harris Technologies for the design and production of 14 spacecraft platforms and support for the latter’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer contract with the Space Development Agency.

Amid the upbeat scenario, the company expects 2022 revenues to be of $1.805-$1.855 billion compared with the earlier guided range of $1.79-$1.87 billion. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $455-$505 million for the year. The operating cash flow is expected to be $300-$380 million.

