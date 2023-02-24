Maxar (MAXR) Rolls Out New SYNTH3D Digital Twin Solution

Maxar MAXR recently launched its new SYNTH3D digital twin solution in association with blackshark.ai. The solution will have wide-ranging applications ranging from gaming, metaverse, simulation and virtual reality (VR).

SYNTH3D used Maxar’s Vivid imagery basemap and patented artificial intelligence technology of blackshark.ai to aid users in simulating and visualizing 3D environments of real-world locations. This solution will help developers and creators to create improved 3D digital twins, especially in terms of aesthetics and performance, which are vital to commercial applications, noted Maxar.

The solution is complementary to Maxar’s Precision3D solution. Precision3D solutions aid developers and creators in generating highly accurate visualization of geospecific building heights and facades.

Maxar is scheduled to demonstrate SYNTH3D and Precision3D at Mobile World Congress to be held next week (Feb 27-Mar 3) in Barcelona, Spain.

Maxar is a space technology firm providing satellite imagery, expert intelligence services, along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security. The company’s focus on diversifying its products and customer base bodes well and higher demand for its 3D and other innovative geospatial products.

Maxar recently announced full-year 2022 results. The company reported a net loss per share of $2.03 for 2022 against net income per share of 63 cents in 2021.

The company reported annual revenues of $1,605 million, down 9.3% from the previous year. Weakness in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments affected the top-line performance.

In December 2022, Maxar announced that it had entered into an agreement with a private equity investor — Advent International — to be acquired in an all-cash transaction. Advent plans to purchase all outstanding shares of Maxar for $53 per share, representing a premium of about 129% over the company’s closing price of about $23.10 on Dec 15, 2022.

In February 2023, the company announced the expiration of the 60-day "go-shop" period pursuant to the merger terms with Advent. The company noted that it did not get any “competing acquisition proposals” during the "go-shop" period. Maxar noted that the transaction, subject to the regulatory and customary closing conditions and approval by Maxar stockholders, remains on track to close in mid-2023.

Maxar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

