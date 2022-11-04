Maxar (MAXR) Incurs Loss in Q3, Revenues Miss Estimates

Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR reported a loss per share of 5 cents in third-quarter 2022 against earnings of 19 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at 31 cents per share.



The company reported quarterly revenues of $436 million, down 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $437 million. The top line also missed the consensus mark by 4.8%.



Revenues from the Earth Intelligence segment increased 1.5% year over year to $275 million. The top-line performance was primarily driven by higher revenues from the U.S. government and from international defense and intelligence customers, partly offset by a decline in revenues from commercial programs. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was down to 41.8% from 45.8% a year ago.



Revenues from the Space Infrastructure segment increased 3.3% year over year to $186 million. The performance was driven by higher revenues from commercial and U.S. government customers. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 17.7%, significantly up from 7.8% reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company also announced the acquisition of Puerto Rico-based company — Wovenware. The company is engaged in service design and software development, artificial intelligence and geospatial production. The buyout is expected to improve Maxar’s machine learning and 3D data production capabilities.

Other Details

Total quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $110 million compared with $113 million a year ago, with respective margins of 25.2% and 25.9%.



As of Sep 30, the order backlog increased to $2,955 million from $1,893 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The increase in backlog was primarily due to an increase in the Earth Intelligence segment.

The selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs were $110 million compared with $89 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the third quarter, Maxar generated $124 million in cash from operating activities compared with $19 million in the previous quarter. The company incurred a capital expenditure of $75 million, driven by the Worldview Legion program.



As of Sep 30, the company had $28 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $15 million in the quarter ended Jun 30. As of Sep 30, the company had long-term debt of $2,172 million compared with $2,194 million in the quarter ended Jun 30.

Guidance

For 2022, Maxar now expects revenues in the range of $1,755-$1,805 million compared with the earlier guided range of $1,805-$1,855 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $450 million and $495 million compared with the earlier guided range of $455-$505 million. The operating cash flow is expected to be $325-$355 million.

