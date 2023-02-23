Maxar (MAXR) Incurs Loss in 2022, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR recently reported full-year 2022 results.



The company reported a net loss per share of $2.03 for 2022 against net income per share of 63 cents in 2021.



The company reported annual revenues of $1,605 million, down 9.3% from the previous year. Weakness in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments affected the top-line performance.



In December 2022, Maxar announced that it had entered into an agreement with a private equity investor — Advent International — to be acquired in an all-cash transaction. Advent plans to purchase all outstanding shares of Maxar for $53 per share, representing a premium of about 129% over the company’s closing price of about $23.10 on Dec 15, 2022.



In February 2023, the company announced the expiration of the 60-day "go-shop" period pursuant to the merger terms with Advent. The company noted that it did not get any “competing acquisition proposals” during the "go-shop" period. Maxar noted that the transaction, subject to the regulatory and customary closing conditions and approval by Maxar stockholders, remains on track to close in mid-2023.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Maxar Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

Financial Details

Revenues from Earth Intelligence declined 1% to $1078 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was down to $445 million from $492 million in 2021.



Revenues from Space Infrastructure declined to $626 million from $740 million reported in 2021. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $32 million against the adjusted EBITDA income of 46 million in 2021.



Total quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $286 million compared with $424 million in 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the order backlog increased to $3,194 million from $1,893 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The increase in backlog was primarily caused by the rise in the Earth Intelligence segment.



The selling, general and administrative costs were $431 million compared with $369 million in 2021.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For 2022, Maxar generated $325 million in cash from operating activities compared with $281 million in the prior year.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $52 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared with $47 million in the year that ended Dec 31, 2021. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had long-term debt of $2,194 million compared with $2,086 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.