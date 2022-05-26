Maxar (MAXR) Gets EOCL Contract Worth $1.5B From US NRO

Maxar Technologies MAXR has been awarded an Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) contract by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The contract includes a five-year base contract worth $1.5 billion with five additional years of options through 2032. It is the largest ever commercial imagery acquisition contract awarded by the NRO.

Current geopolitical events, such as the conflict in Ukraine, have shown the importance of commercial geospatial intelligence and programs like EOCL, which allow unclassified information to be shared with U.S. allies and NATO partners, stated Maxar.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Maxar Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

EOCL’s flexible contract structure shows commitment by the U.S. government to increase its utilization of commercial imagery.

As part of the EOCL program, the NRO has selected three U.S. satellite-imagery companies.

Apart from Maxar, the EOCL contract was awarded to BlackSky by NRO to leverage the constellation strategy and enhance the Spectra AI platform. The deal has acted as a crucial spur for BlackSky's satellite imagery services to be used in the long run.

The EOCL contract was also awarded to Planet Labs to leverage Planet’s earth observation data and high-resolution SkySat. Users can also access Planet’s Pelican fleet, which is expected to deliver up to 30cm resolution data.

Guidance

Maxar has tightened its 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA range by $30 million.

Consolidated revenues are projected between $1,805 million and $1,855 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA is projected between $455 million and $505 million.

Earth Intelligence revenues are projected between $1,170 million and $1,220 million, and Earth Intelligence adjusted EBITDA is projected between $520 million and $555 million.

Maxar is a space technology firm providing satellite imagery and expert intelligence services along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security. It helps customers understand and better navigate the evolving planet, deliver global broadband communications, and explore space. The company has two segments — Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Maxar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Pure Storage PSTG. InterDigital, Pure Storage and Vishay Intertechnology currently sport a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, increasing 5.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.



InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of IDCC have declined 22.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.



Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of VSH have declined 17.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pure Storage’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 31.3%.



Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 99.2%. Shares of PSTG have gained 20% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.