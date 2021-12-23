Maxar (MAXR) Gets Contract Extension From 3 Defense Customers

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers.



Totaling more than $100 million, the agreements allow these customers to directly task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under Maxar’s Direct Access Program.



This program enables defense, intelligence and commercial customers to access advanced Earth imaging satellites, with encrypted downlinks and data distribution rights.



Maxar is making progress on its growth plans, with solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The stock has, however, lost 13.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 12.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

One of the contracts provides a commitment to purchase direct access to Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites, the first of which is expected to launch between May 15, 2022, and Jun 13, 2022.



This is the company’s second commitment for WorldView Legion capacity. In July 2021, Maxar announced that it has secured a multi-year, $35 million contract for WorldView Legion satellite constellation capacity through an expanded agreement with a key international defense and intelligence customer.



Maxar’s customers continue to rely on the unmatched quality of its imagery to meet national security requirements. There is significant potential for growth among three key components of Maxar’s addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers.



MAXR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 201.4% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% over the past seven days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 21.9% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised 20.5% upward over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 13.8% in the past year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.