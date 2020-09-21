Maxar (MAXR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $22.78 to $27.53 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Maxar currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price

Maxar Technologies Inc. price | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Satellite and Communication industry is Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

