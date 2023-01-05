Maxar (MAXR) Awarded Two Contracts Worth $35.8M by U.S. NGA

Maxar Technologies MAXR announced that it had received two contracts worth $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency ("NGA").

The first award, worth up to $22.5 million, is a one-year performance contract. Half of this contract’s funding was earlier completed under NGA’s Janus Geography program, and this contract builds on two decades of partnership between the two entities. Maxar has been aiding NGA to characterize land cover at high resolution over previously unmapped areas.

The second award, worth up to $13.3 million, Maxar will provide NGA's Foundation Program with an enhanced application programming interface (API) that can query, discover and download content from Maxar's 125-petabyte high-resolution commercial imagery archive.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Maxar Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

The API will also be able to deliver this content to end users' cloud accounts rather than through traditional dissemination methods. The API has a performance period of up to 4.5 years, including a base of six months and four full option years, and will support computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

Additionally, it will also have the option for third-party content integration, full business analytics and increased production capacity.

Maxar is a space technology firm providing satellite imagery, expert intelligence services, along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security.

The company continues to expand its partnership with large defense companies to boost its Space Infrastructure segment. Also, increasing contract wins from the U.S. Department of Defense, National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency are major tailwinds.

In September 2022, the company announced that it was awarded a $44 million Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery or G-EGD program.

Prior to that, it was awarded an Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract by the U.S. NRO. The contract includes a five-year base contract worth $1.5 billion with five additional years of options through 2032.

At present, Maxar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 73.4% against the sub-industry’s decline of 15.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Asure Software ASUR, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 0.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 12.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.9%. Shares of JBL have declined 5.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, rising 75% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 23%.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 83.3%. Shares of ASUR have soared 22.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.