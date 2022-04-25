Maxar Gets US Government Mission Support Contracts Worth Up To $202 Mln

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR, MAXR.TO), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, announced Monday that it was awarded U.S. Government mission support contracts in the first quarter worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.

There are 27 awards across nine U.S. government customers, of which eight are Department of Defense or Intelligence Community organizations. For these, work includes artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, advanced data analytics, software development, data conditioning, geospatial production and dissemination, maritime domain awareness, and training and development.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said, "We're proud to kick off 2022 with a flurry of new and renewed partnerships with our U.S. government partners, and we look forward to continue delivering precise, trusted products and technologies in support of national security missions throughout the year."

