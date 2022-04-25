Markets
MAXR

Maxar Gets US Government Mission Support Contracts Worth Up To $202 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR, MAXR.TO), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, announced Monday that it was awarded U.S. Government mission support contracts in the first quarter worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.

There are 27 awards across nine U.S. government customers, of which eight are Department of Defense or Intelligence Community organizations. For these, work includes artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, advanced data analytics, software development, data conditioning, geospatial production and dissemination, maritime domain awareness, and training and development.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said, "We're proud to kick off 2022 with a flurry of new and renewed partnerships with our U.S. government partners, and we look forward to continue delivering precise, trusted products and technologies in support of national security missions throughout the year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAXR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular