Maxar Gets Up To $35.8 Mln Worth Land Cover And Enhanced API Contracts From U.S. NGA

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), a space technology firm, announced Wednesday new contract awards worth up to $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency or NGA.

The first award, a one-year Period of Performance contract, is worth up to $22.5 million with $11.3 million initially funded under NGA's Janus Geography program. The company will deliver foundational geospatial intelligence data to NGA by characterizing land cover at high resolution over numerous previously unmapped areas.

Under the second contract, worth up to $13.3 million, Maxar will provide NGA's Foundation Program with a modern, enhanced application programming interface or API. It is capable of querying, discovering and downloading Maxar products derived from the company's 125-petabyte or PB high-resolution commercial imagery archive.

The API will also deliver content to the end user's cloud account rather than through legacy dissemination methods.

The enhanced API award is for a performance period of up to 4.5 years consisting of a base of six months and four full option years.

