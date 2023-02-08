Markets
MAXR

Maxar Gets $192 Mln, Multi-year Commercial Imagery Services Contract From NGA

February 08, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR), a space technology company, on Wednesday said it received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth $192 million from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for more than 5 years.

Under the Foreign Commercial Imagery Program contract, Maxar will provide commercial imagery services including high-resolution electro-optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and 3D data products to multiple U.S. allies and partners.

"Maxar is proud of our more than two decades' experience supporting the sharing of critical, actionable geospatial information with U.S. allies and partners," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAXR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.