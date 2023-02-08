Maxar Gets $192 Mln, Multi-year Commercial Imagery Services Contract From NGA

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR), a space technology company, on Wednesday said it received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth $192 million from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for more than 5 years.

Under the Foreign Commercial Imagery Program contract, Maxar will provide commercial imagery services including high-resolution electro-optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and 3D data products to multiple U.S. allies and partners.

"Maxar is proud of our more than two decades' experience supporting the sharing of critical, actionable geospatial information with U.S. allies and partners," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence.

