Maxar Boosts Geospatial Imagery Services With Dutch MoD Deal

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR recently inked a multi-year deal with The Netherland’s Defence Geographic Agency (DGeo) to equip it with SecureWatch — a pioneering tool for Earth Intelligence. The partnership is likely to be a game changer for the Dutch Ministry of Defence (“MoD”) and DGeo ecosystem, as it will deliver secured and on-demand access to the highest resolution satellite imagery with unparalleled speed and cost-effectiveness.



Being a leading innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, Maxar’s SecureWatch is a subscription-based product that provides instant access to its WorldView satellite imagery and geospatial data with precise views for 2D or 3D mapping, image analysis and change detection. Incorporated with Esri’s ArcGIS software, it operates in a protected environment to extract actionable information for enterprise mapping missions with online streaming and real time location monitoring.



Per the deal, Maxar will use its expertise in crucial Earth Intelligence information as a trusted mission partner to advance MoD’s mapping and monitoring operations across diverse activities like disaster response, military operations, national security and environmental sustainability. The cloud-based geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) platform provides premium imagery facilities with a global coverage of 6,000 metropolitan areas in 30 cm resolution. The services are available at multiple pricing levels based on data consumption or unmetered streaming seats.



Last year, it secured important deals in its Space Systems business, including initial work on Canadarm3 and the TEMPO instrument for NASA. It also witnessed robust growth in Imagery and Services segments, including a four-year contract award for its Global-EGD service, a program to support GEOINT Cloud Architecture for the U.S. Air Force.



Notably, Maxar is putting efforts to provide greater value to its mission partners with consistent focus on speed, expanded data sources and tools. With a team of 5,800 members operating across 30 global locations, Maxar utilizes best-in-class geospatial data capabilities to deliver seamless broadband connections across a plethora of industry verticals such as defense and intelligence-focused government organizations, natural resource management and energy production companies and technology companies focused on visualization and automation. Maxar’s collaboration with the Defence Ministry of The Netherlands is a positive step in this regard.



Driven by diligent execution of operational strategies, the stock has rallied 293% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.1% in the past year.







