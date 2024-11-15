Max Resource Expands Florália Iron Ore Project

MAX Resource (TSE:MAX) has released an update.

Max Resource Corp. has significantly expanded its Florália Hematite Iron Ore Project in Brazil, identifying a larger area of high-grade mineralization with potential tonnage estimates now reaching up to 70 million tonnes of hematite ore. The company plans to list on the Australian Stock Exchange to fund further exploration and drilling activities.

