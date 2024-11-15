News & Insights

Stocks

Max Resource Expands Florália Iron Ore Project

November 15, 2024 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MAX Resource (TSE:MAX) has released an update.

Max Resource Corp. has significantly expanded its Florália Hematite Iron Ore Project in Brazil, identifying a larger area of high-grade mineralization with potential tonnage estimates now reaching up to 70 million tonnes of hematite ore. The company plans to list on the Australian Stock Exchange to fund further exploration and drilling activities.

For further insights into TSE:MAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.