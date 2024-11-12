News & Insights

Max Power Mining Corp’s Bold Hydrogen Exploration Plans

November 12, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Max Power Mining Corp (TSE:MAXX) has released an update.

Max Power Mining Corp is gearing up for an intense end to 2024 with a focus on advancing natural hydrogen exploration in Saskatchewan and Northern Ontario. The company is keen on finalizing strategies and preparing for potential drilling in Saskatchewan, while also planning a reconnaissance program for its claims in Ontario. These initiatives aim to capitalize on natural hydrogen opportunities and build shareholder value.

