US Markets
PYPL

Max Levchin's Affirm to raise up to $935 mln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published

Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, aims to raise as much as $935 million in its initial public offering, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, aims to raise as much as $935 million in its initial public offering, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

Affirm, which will list its shares on Nasdaq, had planned to complete its IPO before the end of last year, but was forced to delay the share sale by a few weeks.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583) Twitter: @asenjourno;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL AFRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular