Max Levchin's Affirm to raise up to $935 mln in U.S. IPO

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, aims to raise as much as $935 million in its initial public offering, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

Affirm, which will list its shares on Nasdaq, had planned to complete its IPO before the end of last year, but was forced to delay the share sale by a few weeks.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

