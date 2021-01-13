Max Levchin's Affirm surges 85.5% in Nasdaq debut

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, surged 85.5% in their debut on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalization of over $22 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.