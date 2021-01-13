US Markets
Max Levchin's Affirm surges 85.5% in Nasdaq debut

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Shares of lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, surged 85.5% in their debut on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalization of over $22 billion.

