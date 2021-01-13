Max Levchin's Affirm set to jump in Nasdaq debut
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Max Levchin's lending startup Affirm AFRM.O were set to soar more than 80% in their market debut on Wednesday, as U.S. capital markets gear up for another blockbuster initial public offering season.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))
