AFRM

Max Levchin's Affirm set to jump in Nasdaq debut

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Max Levchin's lending startup Affirm AFRM.O were set to soar more than 80% in their market debut on Wednesday, as U.S. capital markets gear up for another blockbuster initial public offering season.

