Max Levchin's Affirm boosts IPO price range as it looks to raise $1.08 bln

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, said on Monday it aims to raise as much as $1.08 billion in its initial public offering after boosting its price range.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

