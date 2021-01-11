Max Levchin's Affirm boosts IPO price range as it looks to raise $1.08 bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O co-founder Max Levchin, said on Monday it aims to raise as much as $1.08 billion in its initial public offering after boosting its price range. https://bit.ly/2XvVei0

