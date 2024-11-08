Max Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Sales Growth

Max Co., Ltd. (JP:6454) has released an update.
Max Co., Ltd. reported a 4.6% increase in net sales and an 11.5% rise in operating profit for the first half of 2024, despite a slight decline in ordinary profit and shareholder profit. The company maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 82.4%, and forecasts modest growth for the full fiscal year ending March 2025, with expected net sales of ¥90.3 billion.
