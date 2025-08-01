MAX Automation H1 EBITDA, Sales Down, While Orders Rise; Cuts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German engineering services company MAX Automation SE (MXHN.DE) reported Friday sharply lower EBITDA, a key earnings metric, in its first half, with weak sales, while order inteake increased from last year.

Further, the firm revised fiscal 2025 outlook, and now expects EBITDA between 12 million euros and 18 million euros, lower than previously expected range of 21 million euros to 28 million euros. Sales is now projected between 300 million euros and 340 million euros, compared to previously expected 340 million euros to 400 million euros.

According to the firm, the main reason for the revision of the sales forecast was weaker and delayed order intake in the first half of 2025 as a result of the overall economic development and the uncertainties caused by the US tariff policy.

In addition, there were delays in ongoing projects, particularly in the automotive sector and in environmental technology.

In the first half, EBITDA from continuing operations declined 74.7 percent to 3.9 million euros from last year's 15.6 million euros. The EBITDA margin decreased to 2.5 percent from 8.3 percent a year ago.

The decline was due to lower capacity utilisation and the absence of earnings contributions from postponed projects.

Sales from continuing operations declined 17.9 percent to 154.4 million euros from 188.2 million euros last year, mainly due to weaker order intake in previous months and project postponements.

Consolidated order intake for the MAX Group's continuing operations, however, grew 5.7 percent to 176.5 million euros from 166.9 million euros last year.

Order backlog was 174.8 million euros as of June 30, compared to 154.3 million euros as of December 31, 2024.

