Mawson Resources Reports Promising Drilling Results

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.

Mawson Gold Limited has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Rising Sun prospect, confirming continuity and discovering additional gold-antimony vein sets. The ongoing exploration at the Sunday Creek project includes plans for extensive diamond drilling, indicating potential growth opportunities for investors.

