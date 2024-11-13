Mawson Resources Reports Promising Drilling Results

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.
Mawson Gold Limited has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Rising Sun prospect, confirming continuity and discovering additional gold-antimony vein sets. The ongoing exploration at the Sunday Creek project includes plans for extensive diamond drilling, indicating potential growth opportunities for investors.
