Mawson Resources’ Redcastle Acquisition Boosts Gold Prospects

October 25, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold has acquired the remaining 30% interest in the Redcastle gold-antimony joint venture, giving it full ownership and control of the project located in Victoria’s Goldfields. This acquisition is set to bolster Southern Cross Gold’s strategic focus on high-grade gold exploration, particularly in the untouched reef systems of the historic Redcastle site.

