Mawson Resources’ Redcastle Acquisition Boosts Gold Prospects

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold has acquired the remaining 30% interest in the Redcastle gold-antimony joint venture, giving it full ownership and control of the project located in Victoria’s Goldfields. This acquisition is set to bolster Southern Cross Gold’s strategic focus on high-grade gold exploration, particularly in the untouched reef systems of the historic Redcastle site.

For further insights into TSE:MAW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.